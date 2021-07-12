COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Wheaton

In partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

The clinic will have both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, approved for ages 12 and older.

Gary United Methodist Church is at 224 N. Main St.

You can register at garychurch.org/registrations, call (630) 668-3100, or simply show up. Walk-ins are welcome.