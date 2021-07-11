Schaumburg Library offers English seminar via Zoom July 12

Anyone learning English as a second language is welcome to discover free online literary resources from the Schaumburg Township District Library.

"Improve Your English with Online Tools" will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, on Zoom. Register at SchaumburgLibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Participants will find out how to improve their English speaking and reading skills using Pronunciator and Mango.

A Schaumburg Library card is required and can be easily obtained from the library's website: SchaumburgLibrary.org. Once on the website, simply choose "Menu" from the top, then "Services" and "Library Cards." A full listing of upcoming library programs and events is also available on the website.