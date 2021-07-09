One injured in three-vehicle rollover crash near Schaumburg
Updated 7/9/2021 9:17 AM
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Schaumburg that caused one vehicle to overturn.
Illinois State Police officials said the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290, south of Schaumburg Road.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, authorities said.
All westbound lanes were closed for roughly 50 minutes, but fully reopened by 7:40 p.m., state police officials said.
