One injured in three-vehicle rollover crash near Schaumburg

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Schaumburg that caused one vehicle to overturn.

Illinois State Police officials said the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290, south of Schaumburg Road.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, authorities said.

All westbound lanes were closed for roughly 50 minutes, but fully reopened by 7:40 p.m., state police officials said.