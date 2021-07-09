Chicago police investigating shooting death of Northbrook teen

Chicago police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Northbrook man who was found shot to death in an alley Thursday morning on the city's Far West side.

Authorities said they were called to the 0-100 block of North Mayfield Avenue just after 7 a.m. Thursday and located 18-year-old Miles A. Thompson, who was unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson's body was found three blocks from the Chicago Police Department's Austin 15th District substation on Madison Street.

Police said it is unknown if Thompson was shot where he was found and when he was shot.

Detectives are still investigating the death. An autopsy is slated for today.