Pritzker seeking disaster declaration to help June 20 tornado victims

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Association to help residents and businesses recover after a June 20 tornado ripped through a portion of DuPage County. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration that would provide financial assistance to those affected by the June 20 tornado and severe weather that ripped through Naperville, Woodridge and surrounding communities.

If approved, eligible residents and businesses in DuPage and contiguous counties would be able to apply for low-interest, long-term loans to help with their recovery process after the destructive storms, state officials said.

"Recent storms have upended the daily lives of DuPage County residents, impacting family homes and local businesses. Multiple state agencies have been on the ground working closely with community leaders to provide critical support as residents begin the process of rebuilding," Pritzker said in a statement. "Receiving a disaster declaration from the U.S. SBA would provide an additional level of needed support to the community and help residents get back on their feet faster and stronger."

The tornado touched down at 11:05 p.m. on June 20 and traveled roughly 16 miles from Naperville to Willow Springs. The twister was rated EF-3 on the 0-5 Enhanced Fujita scale, with its top wind speed reaching 140 mph.

An assessment in Woodridge determined about 400 houses sustained some type of damage, including 157 with major damage and 29 that were deemed a complete loss, according to a June 24 update on the village's website.

In Naperville, 231 structures were damaged, with one destroyed, 19 declared uninhabitable, 143 sustaining major damage and 68 sustaining minor damage, city officials reported June 23.

At least 11 people in Naperville and Woodridge required medical treatment.

The tornado-stricken areas did not qualify for relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But after an extensive damage assessment, state officials said they believe it meets the threshold for an SBA disaster declaration, for which least 25 houses or businesses in a county must sustain major uninsured losses of 40% or more.

The state has been partnering with disaster relief organizations to provide assistance to affected residents, officials said, noting more than 800 people visited a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Woodridge.

Those who still need help can visit Ready.Illinois.gov or call their local emergency management office.