Watch Biden tell McHenry County College crowd 'America is back'

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Supporters of former President Donald Trump supporters await the arrival of President Joe Biden, at McHenry County College Wednesday in Crystal Lake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Traffic jams up along Route 14 heading to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Donald Trump supporters Cindy Kavanaugh, of Crystal Lake, in blue, and Maureen Harrity of Chicago, await the arrival of President Joe Biden, at McHenry Community College Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

One of two helicopters in President Joe Biden's entourage lands at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A sign posted at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake welcomes President Biden to town on Wednesday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

President Joe Biden wasted no time pushing his agenda to a crowd today at McHenry County College.

"America is back," Biden said, promising to fund roads and bridges through an infrastructure package that faces opposition in Congress.

"Think how life will be when it's quicker to drive on Randall Road," he said.

It's the president's first visit to Illinois since his inauguration and he picked McHenry County, a region where the majority of voters supported former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The president pushed a progressive plan that includes two years of paid community college tuition, replacing diesel school buses with electrics, and offering support to pay for child care.

When his wife and daughter died in a crash, Biden was left to care for his two sons.

"Without my family, I couldn't have done it," he said. "But not everyone has that kind of support."

He also pushed for addressing global warming.

"Illinois farmers are dealing with more frequent droughts, and just south of here we had an unprecedented tornado. We can't wait to deal with climate change."

Democrats Sarah and Brett Fisher of Crystal Lake brought their children, Charlie, 8, and Annalee, 6.

"We are very big supporters of Biden," Sarah Fisher said prior to the president's arrival. When they learned the president was coming to the suburbs, "we thought what a historical, momentous opportunity for our kids to see democracy in action."

"I'm really excited about it," said McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, a Republican. "It makes sense, McHenry County really exemplifies the best of the best Illinois has to offer."

Biden garnered 47.7% of the vote in McHenry County and Trump received 50.2% in 2020.

During his MCC visit, the president touted his multibillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which still needs congressional approval, and the American Families Plan, which includes checks of up to $300 for eligible families starting this month.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, acknowledged the infrastructure package could have a rocky ride in Congress.

But "I'm very optimistic we'll get something done in some form," Casten said. "There's a difference between what's politically possible on a bipartisan basis and what's necessary."

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin said the American Families Plan "will help a lot of the families in my district who are hurting now."

Proposals in the infrastructure program to increase broadband could aid McHenry County, Buehler said.

"A good portion of the county is underserved with high-speed internet," he said. If the state can leverage federal dollars, "we'll get the most bang for our buck."

Meanwhile on Route 14 outside the college, spirited Trump protesters waved signs.

Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin of Barrington Hills, who was not at Wednesday's event, said Biden's original infrastructure proposal had "thankfully been cut back, removing many of the progressive line items described as 'human infrastructure' proposals.

"No one knows how to define what those are. It's like defining 'jumbo shrimp' or 'controlled chaos,'" McLaughlin said.