'It's so surreal,' says MCC student who introduced Biden

Edith Sanchez, a student trustee at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, shares her family's immigrant story before introducing President Joe Biden during his visit to the college Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

President Joe Biden walks in with Edith Sanchez, a student trustee at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, before making remarks Wednesday on his first presidential visit to the suburbs. Sanchez got to introduce the president and have a brief conversation with him. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

It was the most memorable one-minute conversation of Edith Sanchez's young life.

The 19-year-old from Harvard not only had the opportunity to meet and introduce President Joe Biden during his visit Wednesday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, she also exchanged some words with No. 46.

"It's so surreal," said Sanchez, a student trustee on the MCC board and president of the college's Latinos Unidos club. "It was truly an honor and I feel very privileged to be the one chosen to represent the Latino community."

Before introducing Biden for his speech to media, officials and guests, Sanchez shared her family's immigrant story and struggles after her parents arrived here more than 20 years ago from Mexico. Today, her mother works in a factory as a welder and her father owns a landscaping business, she said.

"It really touched my heart when (Biden) said this nation wouldn't be anything without immigrants," Sanchez said of her brief conversation with the president.

"He's a really simple person. He is not judgmental at all. I felt really comfortable around him, and being able to talk to him about how my parents motivated me and inspired me to continue."

Sanchez hopes to show the video of her interaction with Biden to her children someday.

Having completed a year of college at MCC, Sanchez is working toward an associate of arts degree and expects to transfer to a four-year university to study psychology and sociology. She said she dreams of becoming a college adviser.