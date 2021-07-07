Images: President Joe Biden's visit to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Biden supporter Ali Allen of Crystal Lake laughs with her friend Sharon Wernon of New York as they wait in downtown Crystal Lake, Ill. in hopes that President Biden would drive by on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. "I'm here for supporting Biden. Truth over lies. There's so many people that still believe the big lie. I'm pro education and (that's) one of reasons Biden came to town. I think he's done a tremendous job with COVID. Getting all the vaccines out there" Allen said.