Images: President Joe Biden's visit to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake
Updated 7/7/2021 4:45 PM
President Joe Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. "America is back," Biden said, promising to fund roads and bridges through an infrastructure package that faces opposition in Congress.
Student trustee Edith Sanchez speaks before President Joe Biden at McHenry County College on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden, speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden, speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Biden supporter Ali Allen of Crystal Lake laughs with her friend Sharon Wernon of New York as they wait in downtown Crystal Lake, Ill. in hopes that President Biden would drive by on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. "I'm here for supporting Biden. Truth over lies. There's so many people that still believe the big lie. I'm pro education and (that's) one of reasons Biden came to town. I think he's done a tremendous job with COVID. Getting all the vaccines out there" Allen said.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A sign posted at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, Ill. welcomes President Biden to town on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Pam Kowalczyk and her 7-year-old daughter, Kelsey, have their photo taken in front of a sign posted at the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Traffic jams up along Route 14 heading to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. President Joe Biden made a stop at the community college.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trump supporters gather outside of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. President Joe Biden was making at stop at the community college.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
One of the helicopters in President Joe Biden's entourage lands at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden speaks to a child as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Crystal Lake, Ill. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, R-Ill., left, and President of McHenry County College Clint Gabbard look on.
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President of McHenry County College Clint Gabbard, listens as President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a manufacturing lab at McHenry County College during an event highlighting infrastructure spending, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Crystal Lake, Ill.
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks to a child as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Crystal Lake, Ill.
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
Trump supporters await the arrival of President Joe Biden at McHenry Community College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Helicopters arrive as President Joe Biden visits McHenry Community College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Trump supporters crowd the sidewalk outside McHenry County College in Crystal Lake as President Joe Biden speaks there Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A small group of Biden supporters are surrounded outside McHenry County College in Crystal Lake as President Joe Biden speaks there Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Trump supporters gather outside McHenry County College in Crystal Lake as President Joe Biden speaks there Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The presidential seal is attached to the podium before President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi greets people before President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood greets others before President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker greets people before President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Attendees take photos before President Joe Biden, speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Clint Gabbard, president of McHenry County College, introduces President Joe Biden at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Fisher family of Crystal Lake listens to President Joe Biden at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden walks with McHenry County College student trustee Edith Sanchez on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Student trustee Edith Sanchez speaks before President Joe Biden at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A pool photographer gets a different angle of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden speaks at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
President Joe Biden leaves the podium after speaking at McHenry County College Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
