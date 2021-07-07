Cook County sheriff's police investigate homicide in Glenview

Cook County sheriff's police are investigating a homicide in Glenview that occurred in the early-morning hours last week.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, at 2:13 a.m. June 29 a white male, 41, was shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred at Michael Todd Terrace on the 5700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, medical examiner records stated.

The man was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 2:47 a.m. June 29, records state. The man's name was not released.

Phone and email messages to the Cook County sheriff's police seeking further information were not returned by the evening of Thursday, July 1.