Biden in the suburbs: 'Think how life will be when it's quicker to drive on Randall Road'

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Supporters of former President Donald Trump supporters await the arrival of President Joe Biden, at McHenry County College Wednesday in Crystal Lake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Traffic jams up along Route 14 heading to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

One of two helicopters in President Joe Biden's entourage lands at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake on Wednesday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A sign posted at the Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake welcomes President Biden to town on Wednesday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Biden supporter Ali Allen of Crystal Lake laughs with her friend Sharon Wernon of New York as they wait in downtown Crystal Lake in hopes that President Biden would drive by on Wednesday. Biden visited McHenry County College. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Edith Sanchez, McHenry County College student trustee for the 2021-22 school year, speaks before introducing President Joe Biden Wednesday at the college in Crystal Lake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

President Joe Biden wasted no time pushing his agenda to a crowd today at McHenry County College.

"America is back," Biden said, promising to fund roads and bridges through an infrastructure package that faces opposition in Congress.

"Think how life will be when it's quicker to drive on Randall Road," he said.

It's the president's first visit to Illinois since his inauguration and he picked McHenry County, a region where the majority of voters supported former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The president pushed a progressive plan that includes two years of paid community college tuition, replacing diesel school buses with electrics, and reducing the costs of child care to no more than 7% of a middle-class family's income.

When his wife and daughter died in a 1972 crash, Biden was left to care for his two sons.

"Without my family, I couldn't have done it," he said. "But not everyone has that kind of support."

He also pushed for addressing global warming.

"Illinois farmers are dealing with more frequent droughts, and just south of here we had an unprecedented tornado. We can't wait to deal with climate change."

Democrats Sarah and Brett Fisher of Crystal Lake brought their children, Charlie, 8, and Annalee, 6.

"We are very big supporters of Biden," Sarah Fisher said prior to the president's arrival. When they learned the president was coming to the suburbs, "we thought what a historical, momentous opportunity for our kids to see democracy in action."

"I'm really excited about it," said McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, a Republican. "It makes sense, McHenry County really exemplifies the best of the best Illinois has to offer."

Biden garnered 47.7% of the vote in McHenry County and Trump received 50.2% in 2020.

One reason for Biden's visit is the perceived boost for local congressmen facing challenges in the midterms, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville, whose district includes McHenry County.

Biden recognized Underwood several times during his remarks, as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

But "this is not a political visit," Underwood said. "It's very much about the president outlining his agenda to help the American people move through this pandemic."

During his MCC visit, the president touted his multibillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which still needs congressional approval, and the American Families Plan, which includes checks of up to $300 for eligible families starting this month.

He also emphasized employment, repeating the word "jobs" multiple times.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, acknowledged the infrastructure package could have a rocky ride in Congress.

But "I'm very optimistic we'll get something done in some form," Casten said. "There's a difference between what's politically possible on a bipartisan basis and what's necessary."

Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin said the American Families Plan "will help a lot of the families in my district who are hurting now."

Proposals in the infrastructure program to increase broadband could aid McHenry County, Buehler said.

"A good portion of the county is underserved with high-speed internet," he said. If the state can leverage federal dollars, "we'll get the most bang for our buck."

Meanwhile on Route 14 outside the college, spirited Trump supporters waved signs.

Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin of Barrington Hills, who was not at Wednesday's event, said Biden's original infrastructure proposal had "thankfully been cut back, removing many of the progressive line items described as 'human infrastructure' proposals.

"No one knows how to define what those are. It's like defining 'jumbo shrimp' or 'controlled chaos,'" McLaughlin said.

Biden said he would pay for the infrastructure plan through closing corporate income tax loopholes.

Republican State Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles, whose district includes McHenry County, said "I think it's great that any sitting president would take the time to visit the suburbs."

But Biden's proposals "all come at a cost," said DeWitte, who was not at the speech. "Federal dollars are our tax dollars. And while it's great to see investments made now, there's a piper to be paid."

Biden was introduced by Edith Sanchez, student trustee on the MCC board of trustees.

The middle child of seven grew up in a family that had trouble making ends meet. "I thought my dream of going to college was impossible," Sanchez said. "MCC has transformed my life."