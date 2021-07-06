Schaumburg's Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts reopens

After a lengthy hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg has reopened to the public.

The center at 201 Schaumburg Court will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Work by artist Cheryln Gnadt is on display in the Herb Aigner Gallery and work by artist Erika A. Iris is being exhibited in the East Gallery.

Summer Breeze concerts will resume at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, with a performance by Maggie Speaks.

For more information, visit the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts website, www.prairiecenter.org.