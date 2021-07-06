Schaumburg's Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts reopens
Updated 7/6/2021 10:51 AM
After a lengthy hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg has reopened to the public.
The center at 201 Schaumburg Court will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Work by artist Cheryln Gnadt is on display in the Herb Aigner Gallery and work by artist Erika A. Iris is being exhibited in the East Gallery.
Summer Breeze concerts will resume at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, with a performance by Maggie Speaks.
For more information, visit the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts website, www.prairiecenter.org.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.