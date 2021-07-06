Officials: Glenbrook South principal resigns

Glenbrook South principal Dr. Lauren Fagel has resigned, effective immediately.

The District 225 Board of Education approved a negotiated resignation agreement with Fagel at a special meeting Tuesday morning. There was no reason given during open session for her departure.

"The district wishes (Fagel) the best in her future endeavors," board President Bruce Doughty said after the motion passed unanimously.

District 225 Superintendent Dr. Charles Johns so far has not responded to phone and email messages seeking comment from him.

Communications specialist Christina Salonikas commented neither on the reason for the negotiated resignation nor the agreement, but in an email presented the district's next steps.

Dr. Rosanne Williamson, the district's assistant superintendent for educational services, will be the interim leader at Glenbrook South while the district works with a search firm this fall to find a permanent replacement for Fagel, who holds master's degrees from Northwestern University and National Louis University and a doctorate from Johns Hopkins.

Before she came to District 225, Fagel served assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, technology, and assessment in Lake Forest School Districts 67 and 115 for two years, and before that, was principal at Mundelein High School from 2008-13.

Williamson has been her current position since 2009 and previously was associate principal for curriculum and instruction at Glenbrook North from 2003-09.