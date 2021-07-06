Man gets 6 years in prison for burglarizing Roselle Verizon store

A Chicago man pleaded guilty June 29 to burglarizing a cellphone store in Roselle.

Leo H. Edwards Jr., 26, was sentenced to six years in prison. He will serve the sentence concurrently with a prison sentence for a December 2019 burglary in La Porte, Indiana, according to DuPage County court records.

Edwards received credit for the 1½ years he has been in custody.

He and his co-defendants also have to repay $547 to the store.

According to authorities, the three stole cellphones and tablets Nov. 12, 2019, from a Verizon store at 1440 W. Lake St., Roselle.

Denzel Irons, 24, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to burglary in February 2020, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Demyrah Nance, 20, of Batavia, pleaded guilty to burglary in December 2019, and was sentenced to 72 days in jail.

Irons smashed the store's front glass door with a hammer and took the merchandise. The three then fled in a vehicle Nance drove, authorities said.