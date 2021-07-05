Suburban Democrats, MCC quiet about details of Biden's upcoming visit

President Joe Biden, who visited La Crosse, Wisconsin, last week, is set to visit McHenry Community College in Crystal Lake Wednesday. Associated Press

Suburban Democratic leaders remain mum about the details of President Joe Biden's planned visit Wednesday to McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

"The event is not a political event," Kristina Zahorik, chair of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, said in a written statement about Biden's visit. "We are excited, however, that the president is highlighting our great community college and thank him and our Illinois Democratic delegation for supporting building back better with investments in the American Rescue Plan, the American Infrastructure Plan, and the American Family Plan."

Jordan Abudayyeh, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press secretary, confirmed Monday the governor will join Biden during his visit, though she could not share details.

Stevenson High School alumnus Matt Hill, Biden's senior associate communications director, first announced the president's upcoming visit to Crystal Lake in a tweet Saturday evening. The White House officially has not announced the location of the visit or what topics Biden will discuss.

In a tweet Monday morning, Hill wrote the president will "highlight the benefits the American Families Plan will deliver to working families across the country."

McHenry County College spokeswoman Christina Haggerty could not confirm Monday whether Biden will be making a stop there.

Biden has been touring Midwestern states in the past week to get public support for his bipartisan, $973 billion infrastructure package and policies geared toward families and education, The Associated Press reported.

Nearly 50% of ballots cast in last November's presidential election in heavily Republican McHenry County favored former President Donald Trump. It's the only collar county that didn't vote for Biden.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the 14th Congressional District, hinted in a recent interview with WGN Channel 9 that Biden's visit would be "special."

State and Congressional offices were closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.