Roselle zoning panel to discuss lifting recreational marijuana ban

Roselle's Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss lifting the village's ban on recreational marijuana sales in town. The village enacted the ban in December 2019, but voters in an April referendum supported allowing pot sales. AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Roselle's planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss allowing adult-use cannabis businesses such as dispensaries in town.

The village board is considering whether to lift Roselle's ban on recreational marijuana businesses, but a final decision is still months away.

The possibility of ending the ban comes after voters backed two cannabis-related advisory referendums in April. One asked if recreational marijuana sales should be allowed in town, and the other asked if the village should permit "growing, infusion, cultivation, processing, and transporting" of recreational marijuana.

Until a decision from the village board, a moratorium for cannabis sales remains in place until at least Sept. 27.

While municipalities can't ban possession or use of marijuana by adults, they can prohibit its sale in their communities. Roselle's prohibition originally was enacted in December 2019, just before the recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois.

If a town permits marijuana sales, it's allowed to impose a tax of up to 3% on the sales.

Following the hearing process, the planning and zoning commission will make a formal recommendation to the village board regarding the ban.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of village hall, 31 S. Prospect St. The proceedings also will be streamed live on the village's YouTube Channel.

The public may submit comments or questions for the commissions consideration by leaving a voicemail at (630) 671-2806, emailing cbricks@roselle.il.us, or by using the online the Planning and Zoning Board Public Participation form. Submissions will be accepted until 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be read into the public meeting minutes. Live comments will be accepted by in-person attendees only during the meeting.