Rockin' Ribfest is back in Lake in the Hills starting Thursday

Steve Schroer checks the temperature of slabs of ribs at the After Hours Barbeque at the opening night of the 2018 Lake in the Hills Ribfest at Sunset Park. After Hours and seven other rib vendors are scheduled to take part when the festival returns July 8-11. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2018

Rockin' Ribfest returns to Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills this weekend, with several music acts and food vendors from across the country.

Ribfest is a fundraiser for the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club, a service organization that raises funds to support local organizations.

Admission to the festival is $5, with children age 12 and under admitted free.

This year's festival will take place 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Several musical groups will play each day of the festival.

On Thursday, rock band Modern Day Romeos will be the headline artist. On Friday, the Boy Band Night will perform following an Elton John tribute band. The Boy Band Night performs songs from groups like One Direction, the Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers.

Saturday's music line up will be headlined by Steve Augeri, the former lead singer of Journey. Augeri performed with Journey from 1998 to 2006 and was involved with three albums in his time with the band. Sunday's headliner will be local rock band 7th heaven.

Eight rib vendors from around the country are taking part: Pigfoot BBQ & Rib Co. from Mentor, Ohio; Texas Outlaw BBQ from Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Cowboy BBQ and Rib Co. from Fort Worth, Texas; Fine Smoke BBQ from Columbus, Ohio; Hog Wild BBQ from Olive Hill, Kentucky; After Hours BBQ from Orville, Ohio; Armadillo's BBQ from Atlanta; and Mojo's Rib Shack from New Franklin, Ohio.

The festival also will have a carnival. Wristbands can be purchased for $25 for unlimited rides.

Sunset Park is located at 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills.

More information about Rockin' Ribfest, including information about musical acts and food vendors, can be found at lithribfest.com.