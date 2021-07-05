Motorcyclist dies after crash on Route 53 near Schaumburg

A motorcyclist died Sunday night following a crash on Route 53 near Schaumburg.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. in the local lanes of southbound Route 53 near the exits for the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. No one else was reported injured.

Illinois State Police blocked off all of the southbound local lanes for hours after the crash so they could investigate. Motorists were forced to use the express lanes even if they needed to exit the highway for the tollway or other roadways.

No other details were immediately available.