President Biden coming to Crystal Lake on Wednesday

President Joe Biden waves upon arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in New Castle, Del.

President Joe Biden is heading to Crystal Lake next week, according to a member of his communications staff.

On Saturday evening, Matt Hill, Biden's senior associate communications director, tweeted that Biden will be going to Crystal Lake on Wednesday.

Hill's tweet did not mention what Biden would be in the city for, but as The Associated Press reported, the president has been touring the country in an effort to get public support for his bipartisan infrastructure package and policies geared toward families and education. He has stopped by other Midwestern states this past week.