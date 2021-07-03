Mount Prospect man killed in Morton Grove crash
Updated 7/3/2021 11:00 PM
A collision with a car in Morton Grove left a 41-year-old motorcyclist from Mount Prospect dead Friday night.
Officers responded to the scene at Oakton Street and Gross Point Road about 10:30 p.m., police said. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Morton Grove police did not confirm the identity of the victim, although a name was reported in other media. The Cook County medical examiner said his next of kin had not been notified.
