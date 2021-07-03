Besenhofer, 73, dedicated more than 30 years to Arlington Heights Police Deparment

Gerald Besenhofer's dedication permeated so many facets of his life.

He showed it during his 53-year marriage to his wife, Carol, and in the adoration of their daughter, Jennifer. He also showed it during 37 years of service with the Arlington Heights Police Department and the village.

Besenhofer, 73, died June 23 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights from esophageal cancer. In addition to his wife and daughter, the Elk Grove Village resident and Mount Prospect native is survived by his beloved dogs, Mitzi and Chloe.

Besenhofer spent the bulk of his career as a sergeant with the Arlington Heights Police Department, earning multiple commendations including two in 1995 for his work on homicide and drug cases. He retired in 2007 after spending the final six years of his career as an operations support supervisor in charge of maintaining the village's police vehicles and equipment.

He also worked for several years with youth programs in Arlington Heights.

"He went to so many different schools and did so much extra work for his police duties," Carol Besenhofer said. "It's something that was always important to him."

A 1965 graduate of Prospect High School, Besenhofer served in the Army during the Vietnam War in the military intelligence division. He was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police and the Arlington Heights Police Pension Board.

After retiring, Besenhofer and his wife spent winters in Arizona and summers in Wisconsin, where Besenhofer pursued his passion for fishing and hunting.

Besenhofer also enjoyed a passion for music, starting with singing and playing guitar in a band called the Coachmen in the 1960s. Carol Besenhofer said his love of music continued the rest of his life while enjoying karaoke with family and friends.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 North Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. A memorial service follows at 7:30 p.m.

"He loved his family and he loved our dogs," Carol Besenhofer said. "And he also loved staying in contact with all his friends."