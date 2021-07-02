CFO Chapman bids farewell to District 303, bringing wave of changes

St. Charles Unit District 303 Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Seth Chapman bid farewell to the district at this week's board meeting. In February he was hired as an assistant superintendent for finance and operations in Glenbard Township High School District 87. Lauren Rohr | Staff Photographer

When Seth Chapman bid farewell to St. Charles Unit District 303 at this week's board meeting, he ushered in a new era for the district's administrative staff.

The district's assistant superintendent of business services and chief financial officer since 2013, Chapman was hired in February as the assistant superintendent for finance and operations in Glenbard Township High School District 87. His departure accompanied a flurry of administrative shifts in District 303 this spring, including the hiring of Justin Attaway to replace Chapman.

Chapman's departure became effective on Thursday, as did the hiring of Attaway and others.

Christine Igoe replaced Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Herrmann and Audra Christenson shifted from her position as St. Charles North's principal to become executive director of secondary education. Shanna Lewis, an associate principal at Lyons Township High School, was hired as St. Charles North's principal.

In his farewell remarks at this week's District 303 business services committee meeting, Chapman praised his colleagues in the face of an especially tough school year that just concluded.

The school board and Superintendent Jason Pearson endured criticism from residents regarding reopening decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and also faced stiff debate in the community about the hiring of Deep Equity to train staff on diversity and inclusion issues, a decision that was paused last month until an equity audit is completed.

"Justin is going to be very fortunate to work under Dr. Pearson," Chapman said. "I know no superintendent right now is going to win a popularity contest anywhere in the state of Illinois, but I'm very proud of what Dr. Pearson has done under very challenging circumstances.

"I also want to thank the board of education," he said. "My time here has been the best of my career."

Attaway, hired at an annual salary of $197,826, spent the last six years in Skokie School District 69. Igoe, with a salary of $179,347, was the assistant superintendent for student services in Naperville Unit District 203 for the last seven years. Lewis was hired at an annual salary of $154,347.