Bloomingdale man faces child porn charges

A Bloomingdale man who works as a computer technician faces felony child pornography charges, DuPage County sheriff's officials said Friday.

Aaron Gres, 42, of the 200 block of Glengarry Drive, was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Gres is held in county jail on $50,000 bail. He would have to post 10% to be released.

The DuPage County sheriff's digital forensic unit and Bloomingdale police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Gres' address, authorities said.

The warrant was executed after an undercover internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to a sheriff's office news release. A computer forensic examination of Gres' digital electronics uncovered the presence of several child pornography files, the release stated.

Gres is next scheduled to appear in court July 26.