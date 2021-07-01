Prosecutors: Wood Dale woman stole more than $100,000 from Rolling Meadows company

A Wood Dale woman who authorities say stole more than $100,000 from the Rolling Meadows company where she worked for 17 years was ordered held on a $50,000 I-bond Thursday.

The I-bond means Sarah Cywin, 44, doesn't have to post any money to be released from custody.

Cywin is charged with continuing a financial crimes enterprise, theft and forgery. If convicted of the most serious charges, she could face up to 12 years in prison. Probation is also an option.

According to prosecutors, the company was sold in 2017. In 2020, the new owner received notice from a bank where the previous owner had a credit card that a balance of more than $57,000 was due. The new owner contacted Cywin, who was responsible for processing orders and account payments, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto.

Cywin claimed they were charges from the previous owner, but the new owner nevertheless conducted an audit which revealed 16 or 17 checks were made out in Cywin's name and deposited in her account, Modesto said. Several checks were made out to the school Cywin's child attends and several were made out to a credit card company, Modesto said. The 21 checks totaled $100,628.44.

The new owner -- who authorities say neither signed nor issued the 21 checks -- fired Cywin and contacted police, Modesto said.

Cywin next appears in court July 30.