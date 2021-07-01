A woman died after being left overnight in a van. Two people now face neglect charges

Editor's note: This story was changed to correct the spelling of Bert Mongreig's name.

Two employees of a senior living facility in Westmont have been charged in connection with the death of a 96-year-old woman who died in February after she was left overnight in a van.

Bert Mongreig, 63, of the 100 block of East Quincy Street in Westmont, is charged with two felony counts of criminal neglect of a long-term care resident resulting in death.

Navdeep Dhall, 43, of the 1800 block of Great Plains Way in Bolingbrook, is charged with one felony count of criminal neglect of long-term care resident resulting in death and one count of criminal neglect of a long-term care resident.

The victim, Regina Adamik, was left in an unheated van from around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 until 10:20 a.m. Feb. 3 in a parking lot at Cordia Senior Living on Cass Avenue in Westmont. She died of cold exposure, Assistant State's Attorney Diane Michalak told a bond-call judge Thursday.

Dhall was the resident-care plan manager, and Mongreig drove the van that took Adamik to and from a hospital-based medical office to have wounds treated on her left leg and left foot. Mongreig drove her back and wrote in a log that she had been returned around 3 p.m., according to Michalak.

Staff members later noticed that Adamik had not placed an order for dinner. A wound-care specialist also asked where Adamik was, Michalak said.

Around 10 p.m. the certified nursing assistant texted Dhall to report that Adamik was still not in the facility, and Dhall texted back "thanks for updating me."

At 9 a.m. the next morning, staff again told Dhall that Adamik could not be found. Staff started searching around 10:15 a.m.

Her family has filed a lawsuit against the nursing home, Dhall, Mongreig and several other workers. Dhall supervised the facility's registered nurse and 20 CNAs, according to Michalak.

"At senior care facilities with a high concentration of elderly residents, such as Cordia, my office takes any allegation of deviance from safety protocols very seriously," Westmont police Chief Jim Gunther said in a news release. "It is my hope that today's charges serve as an important first step in providing the victim's family some measure of comfort."

Dhall and Mongreig were being held Thursday at the DuPage County jail on $50,000 bail apiece.