Streamwood deputy fire chief retires after 31 years

Former Streamwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Marv Kramer retired recently after 31 years with the agency. Courtesy of Streamwood Fire Department

Former Streamwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Marv Kramer was recognized recently upon his retirement after 31 years with the department. Courtesy of Streamwood Fire Department

Streamwood's deputy fire chief Marv Kramer retired earlier this month.

He was considered a "cornerstone mentor" of the department by colleagues and longtime village officials.

Battalion chief Mike Meyer said Kramer wasn't just a mentor to those he was close with, but everyone.

"If you worked with him or anywhere near him, you learned a lot," Meyer said. "He was always honest, you knew what your expectations were."

Kramer had been with the Streamwood Fire Department for nearly 31 years. He didn't grow up wanting to become a firefighter though, it just sort of happened to him.

In 1990, when he was 28, he was hired as a firefighter with no prior training or experience. He previously worked at a factory before his best friend, who was a firefighter, showed him how to test into the department.

"When I got into it, I knew it was my calling," Kramer said. "My younger self would've been surprised."

He spent most of his career on a truck company at Station 31. Promoted to lieutenant in 1997, he became battalion chief in 2013 and deputy chief a year later.

"As deputy chief, he was really instrumental in continually trying to improve the fire department," Chief Chris Clark said.

Clark said Kramer was always supportive of firefighters, and focused on enhancing their education and training.

"He's a 'firefighter's chief,'" Clark said. "He's someone who never forgot where he came from."

Kramer also spent some time on the union's executive board.

In 2005, he was deployed down to Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, aiding in cleanup and helping the first responders who lived there. While he was there, Hurricane Rita blew through the area, wreaking havoc on the cleanup and recovery efforts.

"We tried to help the community any way we could," Kramer said. "That was probably my greatest accomplishment."

Kramer enjoyed almost every aspect of his job -- helping the community, being at the firehouse and going to block parties and public education events.

"I was always a guy who enjoyed being at work," Kramer said. "I always looked forward to going back after time off."

Kramer described his experience as a firefighter as humbling, and called his career choice "fulfilling."

"There is no greater feeling than going out and helping people," Kramer said. "People rely on us on their darkest days."

Not far from his home in Elgin, Kramer often stopped in on his off days to make sure everything was "good to go." He said he felt dedicated to the department, the village and the residents.

"Just trying to make things better than when you found them," Kramer said.

Meyer said Kramer's absence is "a big void to fill," but that he hopes Kramer enjoys retirement.

"He's someone around here that is going to be missed," Meyer said.