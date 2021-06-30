Freedom Classic 5K run/walk

The 42nd Freedom Classic 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 4 at Keith Mione Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Participants will travel through scenic Loch Lomond in a professionally chip-timed course. See the tab at mundeleinparks.org to register and view a course map. Race day registration is $40 but the fee drops in advance. There is a $100 award for 1st overall male and female finishers, as well as medals for 1st to 3rd place finishers in each age group. A free ½-mile kids race (ages 8 and under) will begin at approximately 9 a.m.