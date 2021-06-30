Freedom Classic 5K run/walk
Updated 6/30/2021 9:44 AM
The 42nd Freedom Classic 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 4 at Keith Mione Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Participants will travel through scenic Loch Lomond in a professionally chip-timed course. See the tab at mundeleinparks.org to register and view a course map. Race day registration is $40 but the fee drops in advance. There is a $100 award for 1st overall male and female finishers, as well as medals for 1st to 3rd place finishers in each age group. A free ½-mile kids race (ages 8 and under) will begin at approximately 9 a.m.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.