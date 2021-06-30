Bloomingdale man dies after single-vehicle crash in Palatine

A 34-year-old Bloomingdale man died early Wednesday after the van he was driving veered off a roadway in Palatine and struck a utility pole, police said.

Christian Serpe was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was taken after the crash in the 1400 block of west Northwest Highway, according to Palatine police.

Police said officers responding to the crash scene at about 2 a.m. arrived to find a white Chevrolet work van that had hit a utility pole on the north side of Northwest Highway at Countryside Drive.

Palatine firefighters extricated Serpe, who had suffered severe injuries, and took him to Lutheran General, where he

underwent surgery but died about two hours later.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and no known video of the crash exists at this time, police said.