Resident displaced after Crystal Lake house fire

No injuries were reported in a Crystal Lake fire Monday night.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Eastview Avenue just before 8 p.m., according a news release. Smoke was visible from the unoccupied single-family residence upon arrival.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze located in the home's kitchen.

The blaze caused about $50,000 in damages, and the house was rendered uninhabitable.

The resident was found alternate housing, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.