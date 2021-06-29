Resident displaced after Crystal Lake house fire
Updated 6/29/2021 10:55 AM
No injuries were reported in a Crystal Lake fire Monday night.
The Crystal Lake Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Eastview Avenue just before 8 p.m., according a news release. Smoke was visible from the unoccupied single-family residence upon arrival.
Firefighters extinguished a blaze located in the home's kitchen.
The blaze caused about $50,000 in damages, and the house was rendered uninhabitable.
The resident was found alternate housing, according to the release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.