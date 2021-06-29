Officials: Northbrook-area boy's drowning ruled accidental

A young boy accidentally drowned in a retention pond near Northbrook Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Cook County Sheriff's Police were called around 7 p.m. to the 1600 block of Provenance Way to assist Northbrook fire and police, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Tengis Burenkhuu, 4, was found unresponsive in the pond near the Mission Hills development and was taken to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital.

Witnesses told first responders that they believe the boy just wandered into the pond, ABC 7 reports. A neighbor attempted to revive Tengis before responders arrived, but he didn't appear to be breathing despite attempts at CPR.

"This tragedy is every parent's worst nightmare," the sheriff department spokesperson said. "On behalf of Sheriff (Tom) Dart, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this young boy."