Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival kicks off Wednesday

Carousel horses wait to be assembled in Melas Park in Mount Prospect as part of Tuesday's preparations for the 82nd Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Bob Thorson of Fantasy Amusements sets up a game booth Tuesday in Melas Park for the annual Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Workers secure the lashings on the main stage roof before raising it in Mount Prospect's Melas Park, part of the preparations Tuesday for Wednesday's opening of the Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival. John Starks | Staff Photographer

It's a year later than hoped, but the 82nd edition of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival is here, with a long holiday weekend of live music, fireworks, local cuisine, carnival rides and more on tap at Melas Park.

The fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with performances by the B-Side Band, SWAK and national country artists Heartsfield, and the first of two fireworks shows slated for 9:30 p.m. at the park, 1500 W. Central Road.

The fest runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday from the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue. The second fireworks show is scheduled for later that night, at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Before the parade, spectators can fill up at a pancake breakfast set for 7 to 11 a.m. on the festival grounds.

The full festival schedule, including the list of nearly 20 bands, beer garden hours and other details, can be found at www.mplions.org. The website also will have updates regarding new vendors, special entertainment and other activities.