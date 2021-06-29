Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival kicks off Wednesday
It's a year later than hoped, but the 82nd edition of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival is here, with a long holiday weekend of live music, fireworks, local cuisine, carnival rides and more on tap at Melas Park.
The fest kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with performances by the B-Side Band, SWAK and national country artists Heartsfield, and the first of two fireworks shows slated for 9:30 p.m. at the park, 1500 W. Central Road.
The fest runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday from the corner of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue. The second fireworks show is scheduled for later that night, at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Before the parade, spectators can fill up at a pancake breakfast set for 7 to 11 a.m. on the festival grounds.
The full festival schedule, including the list of nearly 20 bands, beer garden hours and other details, can be found at www.mplions.org. The website also will have updates regarding new vendors, special entertainment and other activities.