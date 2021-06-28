Wauconda farmers market to open Thursday

The Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce farmers market will open for the season Thursday on Main Street between Mill and Bangs streets. The producer- and grower-based market is open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30 and will be accompanied by sidewalk sales from Main Street merchants. For information or to become a vendor, call (847) 526-5580 or email info@waucondachamber.org. Visit https://waucondachamber.org/.