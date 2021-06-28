Bloomingdale man gets 25 years for shooting at police

A Bloomingdale man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for shooting at two police officers in 2018.

Raymond Vieyra, 45, of the 300 block of Plymouth Lane, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer. Judge John Kinsella sentenced him to 25 years on each count, to be served concurrently.

Authorities said that at 4:36 a.m. Oct. 21, 2018, police were called to Vieyra's home for a domestic disturbance. Vieyra came out of the garage and began shooting at officers; one officer then shot at him. Vieyra then retreated into the home. A little while later he came back out, with his hands up, and was arrested. Nobody was injured.

Vieyra will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He has been in the DuPage County jail since his arrest on Oct. 21, 2018, and will receive credit for that time.