Woodfield Trolley service will return Friday

One of the fleet of green Woodfield-area trolleys being used by Pace pulls up to the Schaumburg Convention Center. Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

The village of Schaumburg's Woodfield Trolley, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to service beginning July 2 with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday service hours.

The summer service hours will be every 30 minutes from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays, every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

In alignment with current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, all riders, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a face covering while aboard the vehicle.

Offered in partnership with Pace Suburban Bus, the Woodfield Trolley is free and provides front door service to various stops in the village, including Woodfield Mall, Streets of Woodfield, Woodfield Village Green, IKEA, and the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel.

The boarding area at the Convention Center is at the west side of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel near the entrance of Sam & Harry's Steakhouse. The Hyatt Regency also has a stop where riders can board the trolley at the Pace bus stop across Walter Payton Drive from the Hyatt hotel.

The village's trolleys feature attractive modern amenities, like Wi-Fi, low-floor ramps for easier accessibility, full security camera systems, and modern GPS and Intelligent Bus System technology.

The village will continue to monitor ridership activity on the trolley and, as long as conditions improve, intends to expand service on Nov. 26 for the holiday season.

Visit the village's website at schaumburg.com/woodfieldtrolley, call the Trolley Hotline at (847) 923-3880, or dial 311 in the village for updated service information.