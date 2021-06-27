Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride in Wheaton, Glen Ellyn
Updated 6/27/2021 8:55 PM
A motorcade parade capped off Pride celebrations in Wheaton and Glen Ellyn Sunday, painting a kaleidoscope of rainbow colors along a route of some two dozen homes.
The nonprofit OUTspoken Leaders created the parade and a "#WelcomeHome" theme in a public embrace of the LGBTQ+ community as Pride Month draws to a close.
The parade stepped off about noon at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Wheaton. Spectators lining the route greeted decorated cars with dancing and yard signs that declared "Wheaton is for everyone."
OUTspoken Leaders was founded by Jacob Kniep in 2019 to provide weekly discussion groups and safe places for LGBTQ+ young people. The group also urged the city to issue a proclamation in honor of Pride Month.
