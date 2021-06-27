One dead, three injured in shooting at St. Charles nightclub

The Trilogy nightclub in St. Charles, where one person was fatally shot early Sunday morning. Daily Herald file photo

An Aurora man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a St. Charles nightclub, authorities said.

St. Charles police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Khalief D. McAllister.

The shooting occurred at 2:03 a.m. at the Trilogy nightclub, 2051 Lincoln Highway, according to a news release.

St. Charles police found McAllister and another victim near the entrance to the nightclub. Officers rendered first aid and called firefighters to the scene, the release said.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where McAllister was pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel were in the hospital emergency room when another gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by a friend.

Each of the surviving victims at Delnor underwent emergency surgery, police said, with one in stable condition, while another is in critical condition.

A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora before being treated and released.

Police Chief James Keegan said no one is in custody but several people have been questioned.

Authorities are conducting interviews at the hospital. They still are trying to piece together what happened.

"We are still working a lot of angles on this," Keegan said.

Keegan said the club has not had any issues to date or any liquor license violations.

He said establishments must have a special permit if they are allowed to stay open until 2. Trilogy had a 2 a.m. license.

Trilogy opened in late April in the space that formerly housed Paradiso restaurant. At the time, owner David Brown said Trilogy would feature a variety of entertainment options, including comedy shows and salsa dance nights.

"We don't want to be labeled just as a club," Brown said. "We're more than just a club. We want to appeal to everybody."

On Sunday, the owner of a nearby business said she is worried after the shooting. She said she has a security camera that might help in the investigation.

Keegan confirmed that video footage is being viewed.

"There's a lot to go through," he said, "not only from surrounding businesses but the business itself."

St. Charles police are investigating the case with the assistance of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Aurora and Montgomery police departments.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detective division at (630) 377-4435.

• Eric Schelkopf of Shaw Media contributed to this report.