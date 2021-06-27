 

One dead in Lisle workplace accident

 
By Zach Miller
Breaking News correspondent
Updated 6/27/2021 8:49 PM

One man is dead after a boom lift accident early Sunday morning in Lisle, according to a Lisle Police Departmentnews release.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, first responders arrived on the scene of a reported workplace accident. Two men were working on a building on the 2300 block of Cabot Drive when the rear wheels of their boom lift broke through the concrete it was on, causing the two workers to fall from the lift.

 

Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where one man died from his injuries. The condition of the second worker is currently unknown, according to the news release.

Building engineers for the property and Lisle representatives deemed the building unsafe and closed it off for use until more testing could be done. An Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

