Suburban Skyview: Tennis under the lights

School buses are lined up in the parking lot of Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights as people play tennis at dusk. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The parking lot at Forest View Education Center along Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights is lined with Northwest Suburban High School District 214 buses every night.

On warm evenings people play tennis under the lights at the edge of the lot.

On this night, I photographed a high school soccer game on the athletic field behind the school. As I left, I noticed the tennis players and colorful buses as the parking lot lights came on. I quickly launched my drone and was happy with the dramatic colors I found.

The large facility gets its name from its beginning as Forest View High School, which was in operation from 1963 through 1986 when it closed because of declining enrollment.

Now, Robert Morris University uses the classrooms as well as the large gymnasium, theater, football field and tennis courts.

District 214 also houses administration offices there.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com