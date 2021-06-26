Crystal Lake man injured in I-80 crash

A Crystal Lake man critically was injured Friday in a crash on Interstate 80 in Bureau County, according to Illinois State Police.

Rami N. Halabi, 23, was a passenger in a Nissan Xterra that was pulling a trailer eastbound in the left lane. When another vehicle drifted into its lane, the driver of the Nissan veered left to avoid a collision but lost control. The vehicle ended up turning over through the center median and coming to rest across both westbound lanes. Halabi, another passenger Moira Dunn, 24, of Riverside, and driver Austin Allbert, 24, of Morris, are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.