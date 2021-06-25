West Chicago's new police chief brings more than two decades of experience in Elgin

Colin Fleury is West Chicago's new police chief. Fleury previously served more than 22 years with the Elgin Police Department, and he's pictured here as a police commander at a 2015 news conference. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

Colin Fleury was sworn in this week as West Chicago's new police chief.

Fleury sought out the top cop job in West Chicago after serving more than 22 years with the Elgin Police Department, where he became deputy chief in 2019.

But West Chicago played an early part in Fleury's 26-year police career. He had worked in West Chicago as an investigator before 2000, according to West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda.

Fleury also collaborated with West Chicago officers on an investigation in 2007.

"One the reasons that he seemed to fit here was that he knew the community," Pineda. "I think he's going to be a great asset, and I think the officers are going to appreciate his style and the way he's going to run the police force."

During his tenure as Elgin's deputy chief, Fleury was responsible for internal affairs investigations, policy review and implementation, the 911 communications center, the SWAT team, and the Crisis Negotiations Unit.

Fleury also said part of his job in Elgin was training officers in de-escalation tactics and diversity.

He says it's a tough time for policing. Many officers are retiring or changing careers after so much upheaval in the past year.

"One of my focuses has to really be on building not only trust that the public has in the police, but also kind of rebuilding police officers' trust in what it means to be a police officer," Fleury said. "We all got into this to help people."

Fleury said he also wants to continue an Elgin tradition by remaining open to rank-and-file officers for new and improved policing ideas instead of initiatives coming only the administration.

"A lot of those ideas were brought forth by officers, sergeants, detectives," said Fleury, citing officer-led initiatives in autism awareness or seeking permission from residents to temporarily access doorbell camera footage when tied to a specific crime.

"It's really about empowering officers," Fleury said. "They're the ones out there every day."

Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley congratulated Fleury in a recent Facebook post.

"With Colin becoming the chief in West Chicago, this continues the long tradition here in Elgin of those who leave to become chiefs of police elsewhere," Lalley wrote. "This tradition continues to create a sense of pride and appreciation for the members of the department."