 

Two charged with shooting defaced gun near Hinsdale

  • Jonathan Boyce

    Jonathan Boyce

  • Channty Keo

    Channty Keo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/25/2021 3:15 PM

Two men are facing firearm charges after a nearly eight-hour standoff Thursday near Hinsdale, authorities say.

Channty Keo, 44, of the 5000 block of North Mason Avenue in Chicago, and Jonathan Boyce, 36, of the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue in Yorkville, are each charged with one count of felony possession of a defaced firearm.

 

Bail was set for each at $50,000, and both have posted $5,000 bond.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies and Metro SWAT officers were called at 1:10 a.m. Thursday for shots fired in the 8S0-100 block of Vine Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

It is alleged each man fired a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun into a wooded area behind the residence. The gun's serial number had been defaced.

Their next court date is July 1.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 