Two charged with shooting defaced gun near Hinsdale

Two men are facing firearm charges after a nearly eight-hour standoff Thursday near Hinsdale, authorities say.

Channty Keo, 44, of the 5000 block of North Mason Avenue in Chicago, and Jonathan Boyce, 36, of the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue in Yorkville, are each charged with one count of felony possession of a defaced firearm.

Bail was set for each at $50,000, and both have posted $5,000 bond.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies and Metro SWAT officers were called at 1:10 a.m. Thursday for shots fired in the 8S0-100 block of Vine Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

It is alleged each man fired a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun into a wooded area behind the residence. The gun's serial number had been defaced.

Their next court date is July 1.