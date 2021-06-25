Feder: 'Totally pumped' John Kass off and running with new blog

In the week since he launched his independent website at johnkassnews.com former Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass says he's already picked up 35,000 email subscribers, Robert Feder writes.

Asked whether he'll try to monetize it through selling advertising or charging for subscriptions, Kass told Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman in a podcast interview: "That will be determined, but I assume it will be some hybrid of both."

"When you go into business for yourself, it's exhilarating and exciting. I'm totally pumped for it."

Kass, who turns 65 today, was among about 40 journalists to exit the Tribune in the current round of buyouts.

