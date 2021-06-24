Glenview man charged with attempted murder, battery

Attempted murder and battery suspect Michael J. Stientjes was held at Glenbrook Hospital for an unrelated medical condition until a bond hearing Thursday.

A Glenview man has been charged with attempted murder and battery in two unprovoked attacks Monday, authorities said Thursday.

At 10:11 a.m., Glenview police responded to a 911 call on the 1000 block of Raleigh Road; a utility company worker reported being pushed by another man.

Two minutes later, police received a 911 call about a man hitting a woman with a rock at Waukegan Road and Glenview Road. Witnesses at the scene held the attacker down until officers arrived, according to a news release issued by Glenview police.

Michael J. Stientjes, 26, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Road, was identified as the attacker in both cases, police said.

The 61-year-old female victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with severe head and facial injuries, but she has since been released, police said. The male victim decline treatment at the scene.

Police said Stientjes was held at Glenbrook Hospital for an unrelated medical condition until his bond hearing Thursday.