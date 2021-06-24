After appearance on Fox News to defend patch, Prospect High School resource officer reassigned

The "thin blue line" imagery of the Mount Prospect Police Department patch continues to stir controversy in the community. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect police Officer Lisa Schaps, who addressed the village's police patch controversy before the village board last week, has been removed from her role as the Prospect High School resource officer at the request of Northwest Suburban High School District 214 officials. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

At the request of Northwest Suburban High School District 214, the Mount Prospect Police Department has reassigned Prospect High School resource Officer Lisa Schaps, after she appeared on Fox News this week defending the village's controversial police patch.

Schaps joined fellow Officer Chris Berg on the "Fox and Friends" morning show Tuesday to discuss the patch and citizen complaints that its "thin blue line" imagery has been co-opted by extremists.

"I understand where they're coming from when I listen to the things that they're saying, but those were never our intentions. We never saw this as hateful or oppressive," Schaps said on the show. "That's where this needs to come from. It's not us against them."

While some residents and village trustees have urged the police department to change the patch, citing the imagery's use by white nationalists and other far-right groups, police leadership has held firm on keeping it.

"To me, it's about honor, it's about pride, it's about kinship ... I even said it's about love," Schaps said on Fox News.

Mount Prospect Police Chief John Koziol said Thursday the department will assign a new officer to Prospect High and Schaps will work in investigations.

In a statement Thursday morning, District 214 officials said the district wants to distance its high school from what has become a "very political" issue in the community.

"As the school resource officer assigned to one of our schools has become a police department spokesperson on this issue, we did recommend the consideration of having a different officer assigned to this school in order for our focus to remain on our students and school-related issues," the statement reads.

"To be very clear, our contract with the Village of Mount Prospect allows the police department to assign a school resource officer to our school," the statement continues. "The school does not have the authority to fire or dismiss a school resource officer, so any assertion that the school terminated the school resource officer is not correct or accurate. The Mount Prospect Police Department and their personnel have been, and continue to be, great partners, and we look forward to that partnership continuing into the future."

Schaps, a 15-year department veteran, also addressed the patch controversy at a recent village board meeting. She defended the patch and said she and her colleagues are enraged when people of color are mistreated by police.

"We are good people," she said. "We are here to serve and protect, And I think that if you judge us on the actions of a few bad officers or groups that have taken our flag and use that, it is no different than judging somebody on the color of their skin, on their religion, or on their sexual preferences."