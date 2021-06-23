Steigert retiring as Algonquin trustee

After serving for 22 years, Algonquin Trustee Jim Steigert announced he'll be retiring at the end of June.

Beyond the many hats he wore during his tenure, Steigert, who was first elected in 1999, was also a member of the village's economic development commission for seven years before becoming a trustee.

A statement from the village announced that a candidate to fill the remainder of Steigert's term will be presented by Village President Debby Sosine at a future meeting. Steigert's term runs through 2023.

"Jim has been a steady hand on our village board whose vision and leadership will be missed," Sosine said in a statement. "We have been very fortunate to have Jim serve Algonquin in so many ways and wish him the best on his very well-deserved retirement."

Steigert served during a significant time of growth for the village while being a member of numerous village and county committees. According to the village, each of Steigert's 22 years featured a balanced budget in Algonquin and a flat property tax rate for residents.

"Managing our community growth to be balanced and high quality over the years has put Algonquin in a sustainable financial position while keeping the village portion of property taxes low for our residents," Steigert said in a statement.

Steigert also played a pivotal role in the development of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry's new facility on Pyrott Road in Lake in the Hills.