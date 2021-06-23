No new taxes, fines planned 'at this time' in Cook County

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says no new taxes or fees are planned "at this time" for the next county budget.

Cook County officials on Wednesday released a slightly brighter budget forecast for next year, projecting a roughly $121 million gap for the upcoming fiscal year with no new taxes, fines or fees -- so far.

Asked if county residents could see new versions of those revenue sources -- or increases in existing ones -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said "not at this time."

"However, it remains to be seen where we'll end up in our formal budget presentation, but not at this time," Preckwinkle said.

Any updates to those revenue decisions are likely to come later in the county's budgeting process for the looming fiscal year.

No layoffs are in the mix, at this point, either.

