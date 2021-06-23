Frugal in life, Roselle man leaves $1.1 million to organizations in town where he lived

Robert "Bob" Kling of Roselle was known for being frugal, except when it came to surprising those close to him with special gifts.

On Wednesday, Kling was celebrated by family and friends and saluted for his bequests totaling $1.1 million to institutions he loved in the village where he lived.

Kling died Feb. 10 of COVID-19-related symptoms at age 93. He was never married and had no children.

Kling left $500,000 to the Roselle Park District, $250,000 to the Roselle Public Library Foundation, $250,000 to the Roselle History Museum, and $100,000 to the Bridge Communities (Stepping Stones).

Kling also donated about $400,000 to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Roselle History Museum President Ray Hitzemann and representatives from the Roselle Public Library say Kling's donations are the largest made by a single individual in their respective histories. All organizations have said they plan to use the donations for their general funds.

"Even though tours would be roughly 30 minutes, he would be there for two hours and even volunteer on occasion," Hitzemann said. "Bob had a true understanding and love of history and we're so grateful he left this for us."

Former Roselle public works director Rob Burns got to know Kling as his neighbor and later as his caretaker, which he became for three years before Kling died.

"Bob lived a quiet life but always loved to give back without a fuss," Burns said. "If he made any donation, he didn't want as much as a 'thank you' card."

Kling was in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, with 16 of them being in the reserves as part of the 126th Air Refueling Wing in Belleville. The longest steady job he had was as a courier for the Roselle State Bank for 20 years, retiring at age 77 in 2005. He became wealthy through his investments in banking, infrastructure and telecommunications.

Burns said Kling was an early investor in Telmex, the dominant landline carrier in Mexico.

Burns and Kling's attorney, John Pankau, remember him as a quiet and very frugal man when it came to his own needs, going out of his way to avoid spending more than he thought was necessary.

His cousin Marlys Amos said Kling would avoid tolls and cabs, even going so far as to drive through Canada to avoid paying tolls to visit Amos in Maine, or stapling up his old pairs of jeans to avoid buying a new pair or paying to fix them.

While he would avoid spending lavishly for himself, he enjoyed doing that for others.

"Robert liked to give and we were often surprised with a state-of-the-art golf club, a cherry pie, rose bush or checks that were over the top," Amos said. "He wasn't keen on being asked for things but much preferred to have his generosity be his idea. He had a truly big heart."