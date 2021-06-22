 

'Recovery may take a while,' but Naperville man embracing community support

  • Yisheng Chen of Naperville cleans up Tuesday around his house on Nutmeg Lane after a tornado ripped through the area two days ago.

    Yisheng Chen of Naperville cleans up Tuesday around his house on Nutmeg Lane after a tornado ripped through the area two days ago. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 6/22/2021 2:22 PM

No more than 15 minutes after the tornado ripped down Nutmeg Lane late Sunday, Yisheng Chen received a knock on his door from first responders checking on his family.

The following day, as he began clearing a fallen tree from his driveway and assessing the damage to his home, community members stopped by to help.

 

And on Tuesday morning, members of his congregation at Living Water Evangelical Church in Naperville appeared at his house to clean up debris and begin repairs.

The storm was "pretty devastating" to the neighborhood, Chen said, pointing to the damage to his roof, siding and windows. But he considers himself lucky.

"This is a disaster, but I feel that the people around me are very (helpful)," Chen said. "The recovery may take a while, but I think we should be fine."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 