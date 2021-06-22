'Recovery may take a while,' but Naperville man embracing community support

Yisheng Chen of Naperville cleans up Tuesday around his house on Nutmeg Lane after a tornado ripped through the area two days ago. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

No more than 15 minutes after the tornado ripped down Nutmeg Lane late Sunday, Yisheng Chen received a knock on his door from first responders checking on his family.

The following day, as he began clearing a fallen tree from his driveway and assessing the damage to his home, community members stopped by to help.

And on Tuesday morning, members of his congregation at Living Water Evangelical Church in Naperville appeared at his house to clean up debris and begin repairs.

The storm was "pretty devastating" to the neighborhood, Chen said, pointing to the damage to his roof, siding and windows. But he considers himself lucky.

"This is a disaster, but I feel that the people around me are very (helpful)," Chen said. "The recovery may take a while, but I think we should be fine."