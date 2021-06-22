Images:Salvaging belongings the day after tornadoes damage Naperville and Woodridge
See images of how residents of Naperville and Woodridge are cleaning-up a day after a tornado damaged homes and businesses.
Neal Springer looks over one of the letters he wrote to his wife, Carol, while he was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. The box of letters is one of the items they saved from their Woodridge home on Deerfield Avenue after Sunday's tornado severely damaged their home.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
One of the letters Neal Springer wrote to his wife, Carol, during the Vietnam is dated Oct. 3, 1970 and starts out with "Dear Love."
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Neal Springer was able to remove a box of letters that he wrote to his wife during the Vietnam War. The letters were one of the things removed from his Woodridge home that was damaged by Sunday's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The damaged home of Becky Springer on the 7800 block of Deerfield Avenue in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cleanup continues in Naperville after a severe storm and tornado ripped though on Sunday night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Cleanup continues as a man takes a picture of the destruction caused by the storms and tornado that hit the Naperville area and beyond.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Erin Kelly and his dog Clark walk in front of his dad's house which end up having his neighbor's car dropped on their driveway during the storm in Naperville. They were home at the time and manage to survive with little damage except for the wall of their garage.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Suzanne Hart jogs through the tornado damage in Naperville as cleanup crews work to get normalcy restored in the area.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Roofers tarp up and fix the roofs of homes damaged in the hardest hit area of Naperville as cleanup continues.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Leandro Saez of Naperville talks about the night the storm hit and how their house has been marked by the fire department as unlivable from the tornado that ripped through the other night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Yisheng Chen cleans up around his house in the hardest hit section of Naperville after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tom Moran, Division Chief for Naperville Fire Department looks over the Oak tree at fire station 2 which fell on their station at the same time they were dealing with all the other emergencies in the area on Sunday night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Naperville Fire Department station 2 suffered their own emergency on Sunday night when an Oak tree fell at the same time they were dealing with all the other emergencies in the area on Sunday night.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Skeleton Key Brewery co-owner John Szopa talks about how his Woodridge business was heavily damaged by Sunday's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Skeleton Key Brewery on Lemont Road in Woodridge was heavily damaged in Sunday night's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
An interior wall that separated the Skeleton Key Brewery from another business was blown out during Sunday night's tornado in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A portion of the Skeleton Key Brewery's signage remains on an interior wall following Sunday's tornado in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A portion of the Skeleton Key Brewery's roof was torn off in Sunday's tornado in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Skeleton Key Brewery on Lemont Road in Woodridge was heavily damaged in Sunday night's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jennifer Gonzalez, volunteer from Naperville hauls away branches from fallen trees in the tornado destruction zone in Naperville.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mehul Patel a family member for the family that lived there and is still in the hospital looks for family belongings with other friends at the house that was completely leveled in Sunday's tornado.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Woodridge public works crews remove trees Tuesday, June 22, 2021 along Janes Avenue as cleanup efforts continue following Sunday's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews from Western Springs public works were lending a hand clearing trees Tuesday in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cleanup continues in Woodridge on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 following Sunday night's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews from Homewood public works were lending a hand clearing trees Tuesday in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews install tarps at homes along Janes Avenue in Woodridge Tuesday following Sunday's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Crews inspect a roof with twisted and downed trees remain at a nearby home on Chestnut Avenue in Woodridge Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A "challenge coin" is one of the items saved from the Skeleton Key Brewery in Woodridge. The coin would be used for customers to win fun items.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tree company crews work on Deerfield Avenue in Woodridge Tuesday clearing branches that fell during Sunday's tornado.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A Boy Scout trailer at St. Scholastica Catholic Church was overturned in Sunday's tornado in Woodridge.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
