ComEd hopes to fix power outages today, Naperville is back up after storms

The aftermath of a tornado and gusty storms that caused extensive damage in Woodridge Sunday, and resulted in power outages from debris and downed trees. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

ComEd hopes to restore power today to all customers in the Woodridge area without electricity as a result of Sunday's tornado and storms, officials said.

Fewer than 1,000 customers are impacted as of this morning, ComEd spokesman Tom Dominguez explained. "We've moved crews into DuPage so we can concentrate on the areas that are still out," he said.

"We really hope we can get everyone back on line this afternoon."

In Naperville, the city operates the electrical service, and as of 6 p.m. Monday all customers had power, Director of Communications Linda LaCloche said.

"There is still work to be done out there so we are out today and will need to take power up and down to continue our repairs," she noted. About 450 Naperville customers had lost power.

Currently, ComEd is dealing with individual houses and businesses without power. One major culprit is downed wires, which are relatively easy to fix -- unless there's a fallen tree and debris involved, Dominguez explained.

That means "there's things we have to take care of first before we can get to the wires," he said.

About 5,600 ComEd customers were affected as a result of the extreme weather.