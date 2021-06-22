By the numbers: The fury of the tornado in Naperville, Woodridge

A tornado Sunday night ripped off the walls of homes in a Woodridge neighborhood. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The magnitude of the tornado that raked across Naperville and Woodridge Sunday will leave lasting scars. Putting the damage into perspective, the National Weather Service sent meteorologists into neighborhoods to trace the twister's path. Here are some of their findings:

• 19,000 feet: How high the tornado lofted debris above ground.

• 16.1 miles: Length of the tornado's continuous track from when it touched down in the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve in Naperville to when it lifted in Willow Springs.

• 230: Estimated number of homes with tornado damage.

• 20: Approximate number of minutes the tornado was on the ground from 11:05 p.m. to 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

• 10:43 p.m.: First tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service, including western DuPage County and the west side of Naperville.

• 11:05 p.m.: Second tornado warning covering all of southern DuPage and into western Cook County.

• 140 miles per hour: An estimate of the strongest wind speeds.

• 600: Maximum width of the tornado in yards.

• 3: The tornado's preliminary rating on the 0-5 Enhanced Fujita scale. The National Weather Service found damage consistent with an EF-3 rating in Naperville.

• 11: People in Naperville and Woodridge who required medical treatment for reported injuries.

• 0: Reports of fatalities.

• 6: Number of meteorologists surveying damage on the ground.

• 5,600: ComEd customers in the Woodridge area that lost power. As of Tuesday afternoon, 700 were still without electricity, but the utility hoped to restore service by 11 p.m.

• 450: Customers in Naperville, which operates its own electrical service, that experienced power outages. All were back by 6 p.m. Monday.

• Over 170: Nicor Gas customers in Naperville, Woodridge and Darien that were still without service as of Tuesday afternoon.

• 850: Number of homeowner and structure claims so far received by the State Farm insurance company as of Tuesday morning as a result of wind damage to siding, roofs and tree debris.

• 6 years: Since an EF-3 tornado landed in Chicago's nine-county metropolitan area; That tornado passed through Coal City on June 22, 2015.

• 45 years: Sunday's tornado was the strongest in DuPage since an EF-4 twister in Lemont in 1976.

• 0: An EF-0 tornado that produced winds of up to 85 miles per hour also touched down in Plainfield and lifted in Romeoville Sunday.

Source: National Weather Service, Daily Herald reporting